Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$52.50

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

STZHF opened at $33.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.71. Stelco has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

