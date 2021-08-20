Stella-Jones’ (SJ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$54.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.39.

SJ stock opened at C$43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.30. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$41.89 and a 52 week high of C$54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

