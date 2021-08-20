Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,361.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 243,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,475,000 after buying an additional 227,236 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

ABBV stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,710. The firm has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.