Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.78. 816,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,301. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

