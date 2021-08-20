Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Raises Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,424,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,336,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1,327.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 144,708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,551 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PJUN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $31.51.

