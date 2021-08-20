Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,321,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,552 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.05. 396,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,654. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $244.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

