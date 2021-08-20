Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,288 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

PRF traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.88. 38,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,483. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $109.31 and a one year high of $164.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.92.

