Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,061,000 after acquiring an additional 433,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,538,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,198,000 after acquiring an additional 38,941 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 239,876 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,908,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,025,000 after acquiring an additional 118,862 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,979,000 after buying an additional 997,165 shares during the period.

GSLC traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $89.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,467. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.