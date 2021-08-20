Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $987.77 million-$999.82 million.

Stevanato Group stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. 642,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,794. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

