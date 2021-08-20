Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Short Interest Update

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $39.65 on Friday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.