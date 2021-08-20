STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.09

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.09 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 36.40 ($0.48). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 67,351 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STM Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £20.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.10.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

