STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €36.64 ($43.10). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €36.10 ($42.47), with a volume of 1,983,413 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.74 ($45.58).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

