Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Short Interest Update

Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPPGF opened at $4.92 on Friday. Stock Spirits Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPPGF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Stock Spirits Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered Stock Spirits Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

