Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)

ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,576 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,333% compared to the average daily volume of 147 call options.

Shares of EUO stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) by 149.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of ProShares UltraShort Euro worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Euro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.