Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,548 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,720% compared to the typical volume of 140 put options.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,078. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95.

PSEC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 235.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

