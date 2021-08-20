Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 19,958 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,320% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,405 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,753. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.77. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of -118.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

