Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,438 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,888% compared to the average daily volume of 182 put options.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,584. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 78,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.23. Infinera has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

