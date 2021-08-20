Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,095 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,360% compared to the average volume of 212 put options.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,242 shares of company stock worth $50,170,321 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $9.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.27. 32,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.05 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.