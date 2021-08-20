Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 1st

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SYBT stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $273,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

