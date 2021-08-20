StoneBridge Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:APACU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 25th

StoneBridge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:APACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 25th. StoneBridge Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

