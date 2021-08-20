StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 2,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

SVAUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.01.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

