STRAKS (STAK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $45,655.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,050.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.80 or 0.06658000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.93 or 0.01396361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.64 or 0.00370306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00141810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.98 or 0.00566716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00346680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00309764 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

