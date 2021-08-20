Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Up 16.9% in July

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 503,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.