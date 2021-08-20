Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

SYK stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.28. 1,148,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.80. Stryker has a 1 year low of $186.82 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

