Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Reduced by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 40.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.80. 28,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,575. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

