Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $174.03 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,542 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $174,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $359.86 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $361.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.94 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.57.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,951 shares of company stock valued at $31,575,839 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

