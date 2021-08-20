Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $191.76 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $191,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $192.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.25.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

