Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $198.14 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,083,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,644 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.72% of Synchrony Financial worth $198,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,709 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

NYSE:SYF opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

