Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,191 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 787,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,191 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $241,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $287.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

