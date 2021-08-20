Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $206,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,008,000 after acquiring an additional 80,457 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

CTAS opened at $391.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $396.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

