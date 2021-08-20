Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 752,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 934,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Sumitomo Realty & Development alerts:

Shares of SURDF stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, residences, and other properties. The Sales segment sells condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.