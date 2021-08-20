Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 23,500 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $457,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Christian Beedgen sold 5,564 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $106,272.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Christian Beedgen sold 4,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.30. 1,786,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,316. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

