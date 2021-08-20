Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,224 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,681,000 after acquiring an additional 639,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,689,000 after acquiring an additional 381,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,212,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SU stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

