Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SLGG. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.22. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,309.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

