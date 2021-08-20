Super Retail Group Limited (SUL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.55 on October 6th

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Super Retail Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
About Super Retail Group
