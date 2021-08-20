Super Retail Group Limited (SUL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.55 on October 6th

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Super Retail Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About Super Retail Group

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

