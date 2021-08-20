Susquehanna Bancshares Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $220.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.05.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $197.98 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $493.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

