SVB Leerink Increases Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $170.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price lifted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $167.67 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $169.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

