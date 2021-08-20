Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of BIOVF traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. 989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

