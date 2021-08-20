Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SZLMY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swiss Life to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

