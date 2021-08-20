Switcheo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $541,252.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $31.59 million and $541,252.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00140498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00150257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,893.07 or 0.99416597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.71 or 0.00904664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.78 or 0.00724605 BTC.

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,616,052,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,290,003 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

