Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,270. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.37.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

