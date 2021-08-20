Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 68,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $88.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.