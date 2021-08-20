Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $347.00 at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $347.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.46.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $315.99 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $317.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,068 shares of company stock worth $6,236,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $127,122,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $114,597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

