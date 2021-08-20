T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

