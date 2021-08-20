Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TPR opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

