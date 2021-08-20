Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TPR opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.11. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

