Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Up 7.2%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.22. 30,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,843,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.
Several research firms have weighed in on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
