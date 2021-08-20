Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Up 7.2%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.22. 30,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,843,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 19.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

