Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Aug 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,835,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 1,139,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after buying an additional 794,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after buying an additional 780,782 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

