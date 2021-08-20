TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 166.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,994.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Humana by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 13,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $413.69 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $438.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

