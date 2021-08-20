TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 152.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

ADP stock opened at $211.12 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

